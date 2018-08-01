A Family Tragedy, an X-Files Crush and a 17-Lb Cat: Inside Kate McKinnon's Astonishingly Private World

That's not to say that we know absolutely nothing about her, however. The New York native, full name Kathryn McKinnon Berthold, was born in 1984 to a parent educator mother, Laura Campbell, and architect father, Michael Thomas Berthold. She was a true student of the arts, learning to play the piano at at five, the cello at 12, and teaching herself the guitar at 15. She grew up in a comedy-loving family, with her father, a huge fan of SNL himself, introducing his daughter to the show she would one day become the Emmy-winning face of, awakening her life's "only dream," as she explained in the August issue of Glamour.

Around the same time, at the tender age of 12, McKinnon experienced another awakening of her own, when her "physiological reaction" to Gillian Anderson's Agent Dana Scully on the Fox classic The X-Files clued her into the fact that she was, in fact, gay. That Anderson, who would go on to appear with McKinnon in The Spy Who Dumped Me in one of those sort of kismet stories only possible in Hollywood, served as the actress' root (a slang term in the gay and lesbian community for one's early sign of their queerness) has become one of those aforementioned stories that McKinnon has deigned safe to share openly time and time again, likely because it's such a terrific story—and also likely because her Dana Scully Halloween costume as a child is too good to keep hidden. (And also likely because it's a safe way of addressing the history she's made being SNL's first openly lesbian cast member without to, you know, divulge any details about her current personal life.)