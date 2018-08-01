Kylie Jenner's Birthday Collection and More August Beauty Launches

The most anticipated launch may be the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's #21collection, which includes an eyeshadow palette with 21 shades, a gold-tinted highlighter, six lipsticks, three lip kits, three glosses and liquid eyeshadows. But, for the beauty obsessed or self-described product junkies, launches from Kiehl's, Becca Cosmetics and Dedcool are just as exciting.

While the Kylie Cosmetics owner is celebrating her 21st birthday with an epic launch, Hollywood's much-loved beauty brands are following suit and closing out the summer with new makeup and skin-care products. Glowing skin, pretty pouts and subtly seductive fragrances—the beauty industry is well aware of our desires and companies are meeting those needs in new, exciting ways.

Are you ready to unwrap August's best launches? Check them out below!

Kiehl's Today, the cult-favorite brand releases the Youth Dose Eye Treatment, which uses Pro-Retinol, Red Grape Seed Extract and Vitamin C to prevent wrinkles, as well correct redness, inflammation or darkness. SHOP

BECCA Cosmetics Becca Cosmetics is coming out with its first-ever makeup collection that doubles as skin-care on August 3rd. The new release includes the Skin Love Weightless Blur Foundation, a lightweight formula that provides medium coverage and includes nectar-infused brightening ingredients; the Skin Love Glow Elixir, a serum; and, the Skin Love Glow Glaze Stick, a balm that can be used a natural highlighter. SHOP

Thrive Causemetics This much-loved brand launched its CC Cream today. The $38 color-correcting makeup reduces redness with its lightweight formula, but is also buildable if you desire more coverage. The best part: For every product that is sold, the brand donates a product to women that want to thrive, including those dealing with health problems. SHOP

Article continues below

Josie Maran Adding to the existing Vibrancy Collection, the makeup brand released the Vibrancy Argan Oil Concealer Fluid today. The new product has medium-to-full coverage and skin-care properties. The nutrient-rich formula also promises to hydrate the skin, as well dark spots and blemishes, and comes in seven shades. SHOP

MILK Makeup This beauty brand is making a greater attempt to be inclusive of all skin tones, adding eight new shades to the Blur Liquid Matte Foundation and Flex Concealer lines, as well as launching the Blur + Set Matte Loose Setting Powder on August 7th. The brand promises that the new product will maintain your glow, while reducing oil with its talc-free, silicone-free formula. SHOP

Dedcool The unisex, vegan fragrance line, based out of Los Angeles, is launching with its second collection, Series 2, on August 9th. The entire line is inspired by the free love culture of the '70s and "a genderless approach to beauty." The brand even named one of the five new fragrances "Madonna." SHOP (Pre-sale available)

Article continues below

Kylie Cosmetics In honor of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's 21st birthday on August 10th, the star is launching her 3rd annual birthday collection, which includes lip kits, an eyeshadow palette and highlighter. SHOP

Kristofer Buckle This makeup brand, created by celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, is offering a new shade of its popular Cashmere Slip Lipstick on August 10: "Disco," a bright hue between coral and apple red. SHOP

Jane Iredale On August 13, this all-natural beauty brand is launching the Triple Luxe Long Lasting Moist Lipstick in 15 shades. The product, made with Moringa Oil, Tahitian Vanilla and Blackberry, feels like a lip balm, yet offers buildable pigment and a light sheen. The hues are neutral tones (Read: You can find a nice nude), but also includes red and deep rose shades if you want to amp up your look. SHOP

Article continues below

Elemis On August 15th, the British luxury skin-care brand adds the Peptide Eye Recovery Cream to its list of naturally-derived products. The new cream uses flower-extracted oils to hydrate and increase elasticity under the eye, and Hawkweed and Daisy to reduce dark circles. SHOP

L'Oreal The drugstore brand just launched their first ever blendable powder cream, Infallible Magic Pigments for Eye, to brighten and hydrate your eyes. Simply pour this powder base onto a clean surface, apply to the lid with your fingers and it instantly turns into cream. SHOP

Ardell The Ardell Beauty Pro Eyeshadow Palette Metallic & Matte is also coming out this month. The palette will be the eyewear of choice all fall, featuring a range of 15 pigmented colors allowing you to be creative with your makeup. SHOP