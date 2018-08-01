This Game of Thrones Castle Could Be Yours for About $656,000

Maisonni
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 2:29 PM
Ever want to live in a Game of Thrones castle? Now, you can.
Gosford Castle—which has been used as a set for the popular HBO show—is now on the market. The property, which was reportedly used as Riverrun in the series, is located on Mullaghbrack Road in the village of Markethill in Northern Island. The part of the property for sale contains more than 15 bedrooms and more than 10 bathrooms. So, there will be plenty of space for all of your House members.
However, residents will have to prepare for when winter is coming. According to the Maisonni listing, the building has no heating system.
Of course, you'll have to pay the right price if you want to live like those in Westeros. Per the listing, the seller is considering offers of more than £500,000—nearly $656,000 in U.S. dollars.
To see more of the castle, check out the photos.
No matter which House you belong to, there will plenty of space for all of your guests.
According to the listing, Gosford Castle Development Limited purchased the castle in 2006 and put forth a £4 million proposal to transform it into 23 luxury residences. Artisans and craftsmen worked on the project and focused on retaining the castle's historic charm, including its staircases, vaulted ceilings and original color schemes.
Check out that wood detailing!
Residents will be able to look out at the picturesque landscape from their castle rooms.
Per the listing, the castle could be converted into six luxury apartments that would be about 3,500 square feet each. Some would even have rooftop gardens.
Markethill is a village in County Armagh of Northern Ireland.
According to the listing, the property was designed in the "Norman Revival style" by London architect Thomas Hopper.
The castle was built in the mid-1800s by the second Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson. According to Maisonni, it was occupied by the Earls of Gosford until 1921. The listing also claimed it was commandeered and used to hold both troops and prisoners of war during World War II. After the war, the Achesons sold the property to the Ministry of Agriculture and turned it into Gosford Forest Park—Northern Ireland's first conservation forest. Per the listing, the castle eventually returned to military use and was later converted into a hotel.
