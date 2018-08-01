This Game of Thrones Castle Could Be Yours for About $656,000

Ever want to live in a Game of Thrones castle? Now, you can.

Gosford Castle—which has been used as a set for the popular HBO show—is now on the market. The property, which was reportedly used as Riverrun in the series, is located on Mullaghbrack Road in the village of Markethill in Northern Island. The part of the property for sale contains more than 15 bedrooms and more than 10 bathrooms. So, there will be plenty of space for all of your House members.

However, residents will have to prepare for when winter is coming. According to the Maisonni listing, the building has no heating system.

Of course, you'll have to pay the right price if you want to live like those in Westeros. Per the listing, the seller is considering offers of more than £500,000—nearly $656,000 in U.S. dollars.

To see more of the castle, check out the photos.