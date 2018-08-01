Bristol Palin Says She's "Freshly Divorced" From Dakota Meyer After Reconciliation Rumors

During a Q&A on Instagram Wednesday, Palin was asked if she's dating. "Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal," Palin responded. "I am not ready to date."

One social media user also wrote to Palin, "I'm newly divorced and left with bills...do you ever have anxiety on how you'll do it all?"

In response, Palin wrote, "100%...I think you'd have to be just sooo financially hooked up NOT to worry...it's an intimidating thing...going to be a humbling experience."

When asked what's the most "annoying" question she gets asked, Palin replied, "If I'm married."

Palin and Meyer have two children together, they welcomed a daughter, Sailor Grace Meyer, in Dec. 2015. Two years later, they welcomed their second child together, a girl named Atlee Bay Meyer in May 2017. Palin also has a son, Tripp Johnston-Palin, with her ex Levi Johnston.