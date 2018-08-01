Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Plan to Make Dwayne Wade Feel ''Special'' on Their Anniversary

by Carissa Almendarez | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 1:51 PM
Better make those dinner reservations, Dwayne Wade! Gabrielle Union is already prepping for your fourth wedding anniversary.
E! News' Zuri Hall sat down with the forever glowing celeb to discuss her appearance in Hallmark's new docuseries, Put It Into Words, as well as topics such as marriage, dating advice and women empowerment.
Her latest project includes teaming up with Hallmark to devote a whole episode to her man in celebration of their anniversary. Gabrielle confessed that she can't always find the right words to express her love for the NBA star, but said a heartfelt card is her typical go-to.
"It gives you a chance to show people ‘I see you.' it gives you a chance to show people that you put in effort to go pick out a card, the perfect card," she reflected.
Courtesy of Booking.com
Her ultimate mission for their anniversary is to make Wade cry the tear of all tears. As she put it, "The Glory tear... that's my goal!" The Think Like a Man star also acknowledged that her husband is better at card giving than she is. (We feel you Union, too many options!)
In discussing Put It Into Words, Union said the show's appeal is based on the idea of connection through thoughtfulness. She summarized, "Especially in this day in age, we're very careless with our words. Especially via text or email or social media. And you're very quick to anger, very quick to wound, very quick to be a lot more harsh than you ever would in person."
However, Union has found a way to do just the opposite in her weekly Woman Crush Wednesday posts via her Instagram account, most recently featuring the iconic Janet Jackson.
She explained, "If I can't use my social media to amplify, uplift, inspire one woman a week.. I can't call myself a feminist. I can't call myself an advocate for women." Union believes that "women uplifting other women should be the norm," and we truly couldn't agree more!
Check out the rest of E! News' exclusive interview above!
