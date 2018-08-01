EXCLUSIVE!

Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Plan to Make Dwayne Wade Feel ''Special'' on Their Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Carissa Almendarez | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 1:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Better make those dinner reservations, Dwayne WadeGabrielle Union is already prepping for your fourth wedding anniversary. 

E! News' Zuri Hall sat down with the forever glowing celeb to discuss her appearance in Hallmark's new docuseries, Put It Into Words, as well as topics such as marriage, dating advice and women empowerment.

Her latest project includes teaming up with Hallmark to devote a whole episode to her man in celebration of their anniversary. Gabrielle confessed that she can't always find the right words to express her love for the NBA star, but said a heartfelt card is her typical go-to.

"It gives you a chance to show people ‘I see you.' it gives you a chance to show people that you put in effort to go pick out a card, the perfect card," she reflected. 

Photos

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Fashion Diary

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Courtesy of Booking.com

Her ultimate mission for their anniversary is to make Wade cry the tear of all tears. As she put it, "The Glory tear... that's my goal!" The Think Like a Man star also acknowledged that her husband is better at card giving than she is. (We feel you Union, too many options!)

In discussing Put It Into Words, Union said the show's appeal is based on the idea of connection through thoughtfulness. She summarized, "Especially in this day in age, we're very careless with our words. Especially via text or email or social media. And you're very quick to anger, very quick to wound, very quick to be a lot more harsh than you ever would in person."

However, Union has found a way to do just the opposite in her weekly Woman Crush Wednesday posts via her Instagram account, most recently featuring the iconic Janet Jackson.

She explained, "If I can't use my social media to amplify, uplift, inspire one woman a week.. I can't call myself a feminist. I can't call myself an advocate for women." Union believes that "women uplifting other women should be the norm," and we truly couldn't agree more!

Check out the rest of E! News' exclusive interview above!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gabrielle Union , Dwyane Wade , Exclusives , Couples , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 21st Birthday, Bathtub

Kylie Jenner Kicks Off 21st Birthday Celebration With a Bathtub Photo Shoot

Alex Murrel

Laguna Beach's Alex Murrel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2—Find Out His Cute Name

Niall Horan

No, Niall Horan Didn't Actually Vote ''No'' After a Fan Asked: ''Should We Date?''

Jennifer Aniston, InStyle

The Definitive Guide to Jennifer Aniston's Breakup Interviews From Sensitivity Chips and Billy Idol Digs to All That Baby Speculation

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is About to Turn 21: Look Back at Her 20th Birthday Celebration

Bachelor in Paradise, Tia, Colton

Dissecting the Complicated Colton Underwood and Tia Booth Situation Ahead of Bachelor in Paradise

Erica Rose

The Bachelor's Erica Rose Gives Birth to Baby No 2: Meet Her Daughter Aspen

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.