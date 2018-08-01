Laguna Beach's Alex Murrel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2—Find Out His Cute Name

Laguna Beach star Alex Murrel has a new addition to the family.

The reality TV personality gave birth Wednesday morning to a son named Kase Robert Johnson, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kase weighed in at 8 lbs., 13 oz. and is 21 inches long. This is the second child for the family—Murrel and husband Kyle Johnson also have a 2-year-old son, Levi.

Older brother Levi couldn't wait for Kase's arrival. Murrel told ET, "He would kiss and love my belly my whole pregnancy and now having Kase here, Levi is just over the moon and loves being a big brother."

The two brothers share another special bond. Murrel explained that Kase and Levi are "destined to have a special relationship" because their birthdays are just days apart. Levi's birthday is July 20.