Jay Cutler ''Terrorizes'' Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Team While She Is Away in L.A. on Very Cavallari and It's Hilarious

Jay Cutler "lives to terrorize" Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James team!

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, the retired quarterback steps into the role of boss while his wife is away in Los Angeles…and Kristin's employees aren't thrilled about it.

"Can I fire anybody?" a giddy Jay asks Kristin via FaceTime.

"If you feel that it's necessary, go for it," the mother of three quips back.

"I mean, one hundred percent feel it's necessary, I haven't even walked in yet," the NFL star further notes.

Understandably, Jay's serious presence puts Brittainy Taylor, Shannon Ford, and Reagan Agee all on edge. "Well, well, least someone is working around here," Jay remarks while inspecting the scene.