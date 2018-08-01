Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown to Return for Final Season This Fall

Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown

Following the tragic death of Anthony Bourdain, his signature show will carry on his legacy with one final season. 

Nearly two months since the 61-year-old star was found dead in his hotel room in France, where he was filming for an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown, Bourdain will posthumously return to the small screen for a seven-episode season to debut in the fall, a representative for CNN confirmed to E! News. 

One episode—highlighting Kenya—will be the last to feature Bourdain's signature narration.

According to The Los Angeles Times, which recently published an interview with Amy Entelis, the executive vice president of talent and content at CNN, four other episodes will be finished by the directors who filmed them and use audio of Bourdain captured on location to fill in the holes along with follow-up interviews of others. 

In tribute to the late star, the penultimate episode will feature cast and crew discussing the series with behind-the-scenes footage, according to the report. As for the final episode, it will hone in on Bourdain's impact while using fans and those who appeared in the course of the show. 

Bourdain was recently posthumously nominated for two 2018 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Informational Series or Special as host and executive producer as well as Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. The show garnered six nods overall. 

He had previously won four primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the show. 

