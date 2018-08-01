Watch Alex Rodriguez Set the Record Straight on Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rumors

One of Hollywood's cutest couples isn't engaged just yet.

On Wednesday morning's Today show, Alex Rodriguez decided to co-host for an entire hour with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

While sitting at the table—with a few drinks nearby—the former MLB player couldn't help but address the rumors surrounding his relationship status with Jennifer Lopez.

"By the way, we love Jennifer and we noticed she had a ring on. We saw it in the picture. It's so beautiful," Hoda shared as photos from the singer's birthday party flashed on the screen. "I wonder if Alex got that for her for her birthday. Then we're like, what finger is that on? Now we're wondering, what is going on here?"

Are you ready for the truth?