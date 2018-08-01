Noah Cyrus Is Dating Rapper Lil Xan

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 9:34 AM

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Getty Images

Noah Cyrus has a new beau.

E! News can confirm that the 18-year-old "Stay Together" singer and 21-year-old "Betrayed" rapper Lil Xan are dating. The couple has been packing on the PDA on social media recently, sparking romance rumors. In one Instagram snap from over the weekend, Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, leans in close to Noah as she wears a jersey with "Lil Xan" written on it. "My baby girl," he captioned the post.

On Monday, the duo shared the same picture on social media showing Xan kissing Noah's cheek. "ok fr. look at this lil nuggetttt!!!" Noah, who is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, wrote alongside the Instagram snap.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are in a ''Great Place:'' Relive Their Ups and Downs Through the Years

Lil Xan, Noah Cyrus

Instagram

"I wanna DJ the wedding," Diplo commented on Noah's post, seemingly approving of the romance.

The following day, Xan posted a selfie with Noah which shows them about to touch tongues, telling his social media followers, "I like her."

As for Noah's sister Miley, she appears to be going strong with longtime love Liam Hemsworth. Sources recently told E! News that the couple, who shut down split rumors in July, are "truly in a great place right now."

The insiders added that Miley and Liam are "very much still together and have just been trying to be more private about their relationship. They have been spending a lot of their time being low-key in Nashville lately, and come home to Malibu often to spend time with family."

