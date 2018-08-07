Janet Jackson, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and More to Perform at 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Who's ready for this year's Global Citizen Festival?

Cardi B, Janet Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and The Weeknd will headline this year's event, returning to Central Park's Great Lawn in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 29. After hosting last year's show, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness are also coming back. John Legend will give a special performance during the festival, which will again air in full on MSNBC, E!'s sister network. More performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the Global Citizen movement," Mendes said. "It's an honor to be able to use my platform and music to help those in the world who need it most." Similarly, Legend told E! News, "I'm proud to be supporting Global Citizen again to help focus people's energy and attention on the issues that matter. I believe we need to look at human beings across the world as our brothers and sisters and do everything we can do to end extreme poverty to make life more livable. We are more powerful when we come together like this."

"We are thrilled to be returning for this year's Global Citizen Festival," Furness and Jackman said in a joint statement. "It is important that we continue to work towards ending extreme poverty. On Sept. 29, tens of thousands of Global Citizens will come together to celebrate being a part of this movement and the impact of their actions, and we cannot wait to be a part of it."

Celebrity co-hosts include La La Anthony, Camren Bicondova, Rachel Brosnahan, Naomi Campbell, Cynthia Erivo, Danai Gurira, Gus Kenworthy, Kal Penn and Forest Whitaker.

"This year's Global Citizen Festival has an amazing lineup of artists, hosts, and partners, and we could not be more thankful to them for their help in the fight to end extreme poverty. Activists and music fans will come together to call on world leaders to address some of our biggest problems, like improving the maternal health crisis, ending child marriage and reducing the use of plastics," Stephen Brown, Senior Director, Global Partnerships at Global Citizen, tells E! News in a statement. "This year, Global Citizen will also call on U.S. leaders to resist cuts to the American aid budget and end the criminalization of poverty by restricting and eliminating cash bail policies. It is a crucial year in which we all must speak up for policies that will help us achieve the global goals, and show up in the voting booth to hold our leaders accountable."