Constance Wu Reflects on Crazy Rich Asians' "Historic" Impact

To say a lot is riding on Crazy Rich Asians would be an understatement.

The romantic comedy, premiering in theaters Aug. 15, is adapted from Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel, published in 2013. Three years after the book hit shelves, Kwan found himself sweating over whether to sign a production deal with Warner Bros. or Netflix The traditional studio had outbid its rivals, but the streaming service swooped in at the last minute, offering complete artistic freedom, a guaranteed trilogy and seven-figure-minimum paydays for its investors. Warner Bros. didn't make a counteroffer; instead, it gave him 15 minutes to reply.

Had he accepted Netflix's offer, "I could have moved to an island and never worked another day," Kwan says in The Hollywood Reporter's Aug. 1 issue. But, with the wholehearted support of his producing partners and director Jon M. Chu, he decided to go with Warner Bros., who promised to release it theatrically. "I could sense every lawyer on the call shaking their heads: 'Ugh, these stupid idealists.' Here, we have a chance for this gigantic payday instantaneously," he says. "But Jon and I both felt this sense of purpose. We needed this to be an old-fashioned cinematic experience, not for fans to sit in front of a TV and just press a button." Chu admits they were "rolling the dice" by "turning down the big payday" and hoping for box office success.