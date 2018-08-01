Carys Zeta Douglas Reveals What Life Is Like as Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter

The shutterflies weren't in her face from the hospital, however. Instead, the teen grew up in Bermuda, undoubtedly a hideaway in paradise for the youngster and her 17-year-old brother, Dylan, thousands of miles away from the Hollywood sign.

"I thought my dad was a pancake maker," she told Town & Country. "I didn't know he was an actor. Honestly." One of the most famous in the industry, as a matter of fact. But, to the youngster, the two-time Oscar winner was her beloved dad, which made the tabloid fodder and quips about his age and health sting all the more.

"People would be like, 'Your grandpa's here to pick you up,'" she recalled of the taunts. Following Douglas' cancer battle, Carys spotted a scary headline at the drugstore.

"There's this picture of my dad and it's like, Michael Douglas Cancer Again, Dying In a Month," she recalled. "I just started crying. I was like, 'Why didn't my parents tell me this?!' Only it wasn't true. People just always want a story to tell."