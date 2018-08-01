Aw! Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan's "Dance to This" Video Gets Remade With Kids

If you liked Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan's "Dance to This" music video, you're going to love this adorable remake.

On Tuesday, Jake Wilson and Matthew Tompkins debuted a kid version of the video starring Grande and Sivan mini-me's. Wilson directed the video while Tompkins did the cinematography.

From the fashion to the dance moves, the young stars nailed several aspects of the music video. It looks like Sivan and Grande are fans of their work, too.

"IM LITERALLY SCREECHING," the "My My My!" singer tweeted along with the video. Grande also described the remake as "the most precious."

Ready for cuteness overload? Check out the video.