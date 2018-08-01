Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Son Kash Gets Licked by Dog Who Bit His Face

Wed., Aug. 1, 2018

Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of her son Kash getting a few friendly licks from his dog Sinn—the family pet who bit the little boy last year.

"These 2 melt my heart," she wrote alongside the photos  "@kashbiermann loves Sinn so much. I was just snapping away a minute ago watching these 2 and here are a couple of them #TrueLove#BlessedGrateful."

In April 2017, the Don't Be Tardy star revealed her 5-year-old son had suffered "very traumatic injuries" from a dog bite and had undergone surgery. It wasn't until November that Zolciak-Biermann revealed the bite came from the family's dog.

"It was a like a bad dream," she told People at the time. "Our dog Sinn is heavily, heavily trained. Kash is his favorite. It made absolutely no sense to any of us. This is nothing I ever thought I'd be dealing with in my life."

Kim Zolciak Says She's ''Never'' Coming Back to Real Housewives of Atlanta

The dog bit Kash while the two were playing in the backyard. According to the magazine, the scratch was a millimeter away from the child's eye. Kash's father, Kroy Biermann, feared his son might not be able to see again.

"I sat there not knowing if my son would be able to see for probably about seven hours," he said on an episode of their Bravo show. "So, [when] that news came, that was a very uplifting moment to know that, no matter what, he was still going to have the same quality of life that he had before he got bit, you know?"

While the family contemplated getting rid of the dog, they ultimately decided to keep the animal. 

"I genuinely felt a deep rage for what Sinn had done to my son, but Kash loves him," Biermann told People." We didn't want him to live a life with a phobia of dogs. We wanted him to understand it wasn't his fault."

However, the traumatic experience didn't stop Kash from having a deep love of animals. In November, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared photos of her little guy holding his pet on his lap and receiving slobbery kisses.

"Best friends from the start Kash n Sinn," she wrote alongside one of the photos.

She also bought him a puppy for his birthday.

The reality star said she's wanted to share their story to alert other parents that a similar accident could happen to their child.

"His plastic surgeon said, 'You have this incredible platform, and I think that you should use that to let people know and raise awareness for what dogs are capable of,'" she said on Larry King Now. "They're still animals at the end of the day."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

