Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Sisters Get Real About Motherhood, Underwear and The Bachelor

A family that poses together stays together!
That's probably why the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are so close.
For their second global Calvin Klein campaign, shot by Willy Vanderperre, the siblings not only worked the camera—in rainy, gloomy weather on a ranch—but the March shoot also included behind-the-scenes interviews with the famous family, including Khloe Kardashian, 8.5 months pregnant at the time, new mom Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner (via off-camera comments).
The black-and-white shots feature the sisters clad in Calvin Klein denim-on-denim and white undergarments together, but the familial messaging is really driven home in their individual interviews. The sisters talk #MYCALVINS, motherhood and even random things like the last time they cried, best advice and even their current phone wallpapers. FYI: Kim Kardashian has a photo of Kanye West eating cereal while Kendall Jenner's background photo says, "I gave you a boner don't ignore me."
The sisters may have different opinions, but they all believe their fans are drawn to them because the family keeps it real.
"I think our family is definitely really relatable. I mean we know that we definitely show a side that's not as relatable, but I think it's the balance of being in between, of seeing us come up and doing that with us and sharing those experiences with us," Kim said.
"I think it's because [fans] can sense our authenticity with one another," shared Khloe.
The only other thing they agreed on? Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kyle had the best time together, sharing that they all belly-laughed during the 12-hour shoot.
Keep reading for the best quotes from all five interviews.
On Motherhood
"Being a mom just not makes you give a f*uck about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family—like all the other stuff kind of fades away," shared Kim. "Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you center and get grounded."
"I don't think being a mom changed me," said Kylie. "It just made me look at life a little differently and just value time."
"I feel like this is a role that women are made to do, as cliché as that sounds, and I think it's OK to be afraid at the same time, but I'm excited," Khloe shared.
On Their Last Cry
"I haven't cried in a while—that's really big for me," admitted Kendall. "Maybe I cried in The Bachelor…I was watching The Bachelor and I cried a little bit."
On Their Last Text
"Probably from Jordyn [Woods] talking sh*t or something," said Kylie laughing.
On Bedtime Attire
"I live in [Calvin Klein] men's underwear, like the boxer-briefs. I wear them every single day. I wear them to bed with a little bra top," Kim shared.
On Family Advice
"You know Kylie gives amazing advice," Kim noted. "She's not judgmental at all and she's not a hater. She gives really good, sound advice."
"My mom always said wear matching bra and underwear, because you never know if you're going to get into an accident, and you always must be prepared and look cute," Khloe shared.
"I feel like it's not necessarily the advice; it's watching each other and how they live and experience things and saying, ‘I wish I could handle a situation more like her. I wish I could do something more like her.' And I think we learn from each other in that way," said Kourtney.
"That's a really overwhelming question just because I have like three million family members," responded Kendall. "What do you tell me, Mom?" [Kris, off camera, then responds with business advice and how to cook Italian chicken.]
All that remains is: Where was Kris in the campaign photos?
