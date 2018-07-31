Candace Cameron Bure Drops Some Fuller House Season 4 Scoop

Fans of Steve and DJ on Fuller House (and Full House) can rest easy: the two are officially official in season four.

"DJ and Steve are together," Candace Cameron Bure confirmed to E! News during an interview to promote Starkist's new Chicken Creations and her workout regimen, the Stoked Method. "There's no back and forth in season four, so she's with Steve and made that decision. I like watching and I hope the fans enjoy actually watching that relationship develop more."

This season also finds Kimmy pregnant, but the baby actually belongs to Stephanie and Kimmy's own brother. Bure says that pregnancy is "the focus of season four."