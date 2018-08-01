LOL! Jay Cutler's Guys' Night Goes in a Very "Weird Direction" on Very Cavallari

The boys are back in town!

Jay Cutler is letting loose with his guys for a little bonding, but it's definitely not your typical bro date. After asking about how his new house was going, the conversation took a bit of a weird turn. Let's just say Jay is really excited about all the new animals he'll get to take care of.

"Throw some chickens in there, maybe a couple of goats. I've been looking at Nigerian dwarf goats," Jay shared about his hopes for his new land.

While other men might be freaked out, Jay's friend Tony might actually be of service. "I can help you out there. I have Nigerian Dwarf Goats...I have eight of them," he shared.