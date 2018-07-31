The Flash's Grant Gustin Says He's Already "Pretty Married" to LA Thoma

Grant Gustin and LA Thoma are "pretty married," but they haven't signed the documents yet.

The Flash star and his longtime love, who got engaged in April 2017, opened up about their relationship on the latest episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast. During the interview, Grant revealed that they're having a Christmas wedding, but also shared that they've technically already had a ceremony.

"Her family, a lot of them are in Malaysia, so we actually went and did a ceremony over there last December," Grant told Anna Faris.

"A tribal ceremony," LA added. "My mom's a Kadazan, so it's almost like Native American of America, but she's from the island of Borneo. So we wore the traditional outfits, we had like a shaman and a medicine-man do all of the blessings."