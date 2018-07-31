EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's ''Casual'' Romance

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 1:35 PM

Well, the cat's out of the bag.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are "casually dating," a source tells E! News.

This weekend, the Twilight star and model sparked rumors of a romance when they were spotted engaging in some heavy PDA while enjoying a midnight stroll through the streets of London. Since then, the pair has kept quiet about their relationship status, "but they are definitely into each other," the insider confirmed.

The source said, "Rob is having fun right now and has definitely moved on from his relationship with FKA twigs."

Their recent rendezvous is no surprise as the two share many mutual friends and have hung out together before. So it makes sense that the Brits would reconnect, especially with the Water for Elephants star splitting his time between filming The King and hanging out in Suki's hometown of London.

"Rob likes to have fun when he has breaks in-between filming and him and Suki have a great time together," the source explained.

However, with Pattinson getting out of a three-year relationship just last year, "He isn't looking for anything serious right now."

Since ending his engagement to the singer in Oct. 2017 the actor has been linked to multiple women, including Katy Perry, but has yet to embark on another serious relationship.

Similarly, Suki has yet to enter into another relationship after ending her year-long romance with Diego Luna in 2017. Most recently, the blonde beauty was rumored to have been dating Jennifer Lawrence's ex, Darren Aronofsky, in January, but reps for both A-listers quickly denied the claims. 

 

Only time will tell what will happen between these two.

