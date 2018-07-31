Rihanna Ditches Her Eyebrows for the September Issue of British Vogue

Still, there are some things she's figuring out just like the rest of us. When asked about her figure and why she's the woman other women "fancy," the triple threat answered in her signature candid way.

"Ok, you're asking the wrong person. I don't know, maybe it's because I'm 'thicc' now. I don't know. I'm about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don't lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I'll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, 'Imma lose everything, everything goes!' But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut," she told the magazine.

As one of the biggest names in Hollywood, fans are naturally also curious about her love life and how she manages the dating world. "I get a lot of boy-advice questions," Rihanna told British Vogue. "I think a lot of people meet people and then they're dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they're just mad disappointed. A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you've got to be fine with what you met them as."