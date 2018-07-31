Colton Haynes "Learning to Be More Positive" Amid Jeff Leatham Divorce

Evolving relationships can lead to some unexpected lessons.

It's no secret that Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's relationship has experienced some changes ever since they got married in October 2017.

But close to three months after filing for divorce from his husband, the Arrow star is opening up about his current mindset.

"I'm learning right now. I'm going through something and I'm learning to be more positive and learning that the basic thing is people change," Colton shared on the latest Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast episode. "People can become super positive. I have to accept that because I'm a little negative. But if you're happy, you're happy."

During the episode, host Anna Faris and fellow guest Stephen Amell discussed dating and relationships.