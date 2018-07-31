Seth Rogen Once Taught Tom Cruise About Internet Porn

Seth Rogen knows a thing or two about pornography—just ask Tom Cruise.

On Monday's episode of The Late Show, Judd Apatow told the story of how Rogen explained the concept of internet porn to the Mission: Impossible star.

It all happened back in 2006 when Apatow was directing Rogen in the comedy Knocked Up. Apatow had a meeting with Cruise to discuss romantic comedies, and decided to bring Rogen along.

"No one knew who Seth was," Apatow explained. "He wasn't famous—he was just, like, a dude with me."

After a while, Rogen started talking about marijuana and pornography—subjects Apatow said "usually" come up when Rogen is around.

"He starts talking about watching adult films on the internet and Tom Cruise goes 'What? Wait, you're saying there's adult films on the internet?' And Seth's like 'Yeah, there's all these movies on these websites,'" Apatow said, doing his best Rogen impression.