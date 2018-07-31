Seth Rogen Once Taught Tom Cruise About Internet Porn

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 11:07 AM

Seth Rogen, Tom Cruise

Seth Rogen knows a thing or two about pornography—just ask Tom Cruise.

On Monday's episode of The Late Show, Judd Apatow told the story of how Rogen explained the concept of internet porn to the Mission: Impossible star. 

It all happened back in 2006 when Apatow was directing Rogen in the comedy Knocked Up. Apatow had a meeting with Cruise to discuss romantic comedies, and decided to bring Rogen along. 

"No one knew who Seth was," Apatow explained. "He wasn't famous—he was just, like, a dude with me."

After a while, Rogen started talking about marijuana and pornography—subjects Apatow said "usually" come up when Rogen is around.

"He starts talking about watching adult films on the internet and Tom Cruise goes 'What? Wait, you're saying there's adult films on the internet?' And Seth's like 'Yeah, there's all these movies on these websites,'" Apatow said, doing his best Rogen impression.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout Cast Exposes the Real Tom Cruise

As the conversation continued, Cruise reportedly questioned Rogen about this idea of watching people have sex on the web. 

"'Yeah, I watch all the time,'" Apatow said, again mimicking the Pineapple Express star. "'It's great. Everybody does it. It's not a big deal anymore.'" 

Apatow admitted the trio didn't make a movie together after that meeting.

Still, Apatow said he didn't know if Cruise was joking.

"It's hard to know," he told host Stephen Colbert. "He was being very polite. I would assume he was against it and being very polite. But who knows? You never know."

Either way, Rogen seemed to confirm the story by retweeting the video. 

"The time I informed Tom Cruise that internet pornography was a thing that existed," he wrote.

Watch the video to hear Apatow tell the whole story.

