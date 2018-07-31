Panera Unveils Plan for Revolutionary Double Bread Bowl

Panera Bread
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 10:21 AM
Panera Bread
WARNING: This article will make you hungry.
Panera Bread is making all of your bread bowl dreams come true! The company has announced that it's testing out the Double Bread Bowl starting in August, but you'll have to get yourself to Philadelphia to try it. The new one loaf, two cut outs menu item will be available upon request in Panera cafés and through delivery in the Philadelphia market from Aug. 5 to Aug. 31.
So if you're not in the immediate area, there's still time to book a plane or train to Philly to have your Double Bread Bowl experience.
Panera Bread
The Double Bread Bowl can include any two of Panera Bread's signature soups or mac and cheese, so it's perfect for sharing with your bestie, sibling, significant other...or just for enjoying yourself!
Since news of the menu item update was announced, social media has been in a frenzy, with users expressing their excitement over the Double Bread Bowl.
"PANERA'S NEW DOUBLE BREAD BOWL IS THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO 2018 YOU CANT COME @ ME FOR THIS IM SO HYPE," one Twitter user wrote. While another user tweeted, "Hitting Panera first thing for that double bread bowl."
Check out more reactions below!
Hitting Panera first thing for that double bread bowl— ShanDogg™ (@ThaScorpionKing) July 31, 2018
Panera now has a double bread bowl. WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!!— Janely🇲🇽 (@juh_ne_lee) July 31, 2018
The perfect date would be ordering a soup and some Mac and cheese and sharing it in Panera’s double bread bowl. 😛— Joy King (@joyafking) July 31, 2018
I don't need a date for a double bread bowl! It's all mine.— Nicole Gallucci (@nicolemichele5) July 31, 2018
panera creating a double bread bowl is gonna be the best thing that happens to me in awhile— Mary Clur (@CPalczynski) July 31, 2018
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Watch Kim and Khloe Kardashian Call Out Kourtney for Her "Bitchy" Attitude: "What the F--K Is Wrong With You?!"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?