Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Released From Jail One Week After Arrest

Ryan Edwards is a free man.

Hamilton County Police confirmed to E! News that the Teen Mom OG star was released from jail on a suspended sentence earlier this morning around 1:50 a.m. local time.

The news comes one week after the MTV reality star was arrested and charged with simple possession of heroin.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Jail later confirmed to Radar Online that Ryan's first charge for simple possession of heroin "has been dismissed," and he "was given 11 months and 29 days suspended sentence" for a second count. According to the publication, he must complete six months of probation and five public work days.

E! News previously reached out to Ryan's attorney for comment on the arrest.

Ryan's latest legal situation also came shortly after announcing his departure from the Teen Mom franchise. "We're not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don't want to show Ryan as a recovering addict," his wife Mackenzie Edwards claimed to E! News.