Rejoice! Timeless Getting a Series Finale After Two Different Cancellations

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 9:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Timeless

NBC

Never doubt the power of fandom. Timeless fans succeeded in saving their show from cancellation once and now got a movie series finale to end the two-season series.

NBC and Sony Pictures Television have come together for a two-part Timeless series finale set to air during the holidays in 2018. In a release, NBC said the two-part special will provide "closure to the globetrotting series that has generated incredible viewer passion."

"We're excited to tell one final chapter to this incredible story," Lisa Katz, co-president, of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement "A huge thank you to all—our cast, crew, producers and partners at Sony—who have worked so very hard, and to the fans who kept us on our toes and made sure we did our very best week after week."

Photos

TV Shows That Beat Cancellation

Series creators Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke said the series finale will be the Timeless fans know and love, with a focus on the underrepresented people of history, as well as a final emotional story for the Time Team.

"While we wish we could've made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing," Ryan and Kripke said in a statement. "We're thrilled to take the Lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?"

The cast of Timeless includes Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit.

Fans for the show previously rallied around it when it was canceled during the 2016-2017 TV season. NBC reversed its decision and brought the show back for the 2017-2018 season, but low ratings still plagued the series. After another cancellation, fans rallied around the series once again, staging big stunts to show their passion. This isn't the only show to be saved from cancellation by fans, most recently Netflix gave Sense8 a series finale movie following a cancellation.

Are you happy Timeless is returning for one final adventure?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Entertainment , TV , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande Split in New SNL Promo

The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead and How Other TV Shows Handle Lead Actor Exits

The Brady Bunch, A Very Brady Renovation

The Brady Bunch Cast Reunites for HGTV's New Series A Very Brady Renovation

Game of Thrones, Jon Snow, Kit Harington

This Part of the Game of Thrones Series Finale Made Kit Harington Cry

Melissa Gorga Would Take Lisa Vanderpump's "RHOBH" Spot

"Better Call Saul" Actor Admits to Cutting Off Own Arm

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese

Jersey Shore Stars Send Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Love on His Wedding Day

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.