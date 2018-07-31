Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius Break Up

Millie Bobby Brownand Jacob Sartorius have parted ways, but they won't be strangers.

The teen romance is over for the 14-year-old Emmy-nominated actress and the 15-year-old singer. The former couple, who were first romantically linked at the start of 2018, confirmed their breakup in matching Instagram Stories statements on Tuesday.

"The decision was Jacob and I was completely mutual," Brown wrote on her account. "We are both happy and remaining friends."

The performer echoed the sentiment with virtually the same statement on his own page.