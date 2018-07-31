Jennifer Garner Proves She Can Juggle It All in Her New Relatable Mom Moment on Instagram

This wouldn't be the first time Garner has posted about the challenges of motherhood. In fact, the Peppermint star frequently posts about her life as a mom—sharing everything from photos of her selling Girl Scout Cookies to pictures of her modeling her kids' latest designs (remember when her daughter knitted her a 12-foot long scarf?). She even rapped about motherhood on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However, Garner's social media followers aren't the only ones impressed by her parenting skills. Ben Affleck has also referred to his ex as a "superhero mom."

"Parenting is hard work, but it's so rewarding," he told E! News back in 2016. "I certainly do my best. Jen is a superhero mom. She's an amazing mother, and I'm lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that's what we do."