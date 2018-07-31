John Krasinski Reveals How He "Propositioned" Emily Blunt

"And—again, leave it to Emily, who is better at everything than me—she goes, 'It can't.' She just so perfectly encapsulated it," he continues. "'It can't be like this again, and it shouldn't. So take this and put it on a mantel, this really special treasure that we experienced together. And now go out and do something else.' I know I'll never do another movie that's this successful, this original, this underdog-y, and then on top of it have it be with my wife every step of the way."

The couple started dating in 2008 after being introduced at a restaurant. Two years later, the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Como, Italy. They've since had two kids together and recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

When asked his euphemism for sex, Krasinski tells Men's Health, "Oh, man. I don't know. I can't go back that far. I think I call it 'sex' now, which makes me really sad. I think I actually propositioned my wife by saying, 'Would you like to have sex tonight?'"