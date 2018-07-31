Soap Operas Threaten to Boycott Daytime Emmys, Call for Transparency and Integrity

The soap operas are facing some drama off-screen.

According to a new report from Deadline, all four of this year's Daytime Emmy nominees for Outstanding Drama Series—The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless—signed and sent a joint letter to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences chairman Terry O'Reilly and interim president and CEO Adam Sharp on Monday calling for an overhaul of the current process.

The demand for change was sparked by Patrika Darbo's recent award revocation. The actress won the 2018 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series for her performance in Amazon's The Bay The Series. However, it was withdrawn shortly after by NATAS because of a submission error. Darbo was found to be ineligible for the category after appearing in a prior season.

"While the Daytime judges found each performance worthy of distinction, and the investigation determined that neither performer was involved in the selection of categories in which their performances were submitted, prior-season appearances are nonetheless a disqualifying violation of the guidelines for the category," NATAS said in a statement in June. "Ms. Darbo's Daytime Emmy Award and nomination and Mr. Calabro's nomination have been withdrawn. Other nominations in the category will remain, but no Emmy Award will be presented in the category this year."