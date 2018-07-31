Tom Hardy's Transformation in the Venom Trailer Will Terrify You

"I'm Eddie Brock. I'm a reporter. I always seem to find myself questioning something the government may not be looking at. I found something really bad, and I have been...taken."

That's an understatement.

Sony Pictures has just released another trailer for Venom, starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom. The movie, in theaters Oct. 5, pits the antihero against inventor Carlton Drake/Riot (Riz Ahmed), who's been experimenting on an alien symbiote. "Look around at the world. What do you see? A planet on the brink of collapse. Human beings are disposable, but man and symbiote combined?" he says. "This is a new race, a new species—a higher life form."

After the symbiote unexpectedly bonds with Eddie at Carlton's Life Foundation, he doesn't know what to make of his Jekyll and Hyde duality. "We cannot just hurt people," he tells the symbiote, which has given him superpowers—provided they share his body. "Look in my eyes, Eddie. The way I see it, we can do whatever we want," the symbiote says. "Do we have a deal?"

Of course, it doesn't take long for Eddie to embrace his new abilities.

"That power?" he says. "It's not completely awful."

The trailer features previously unseen footage of Riot and Venom in combat, as well as the titular character's confrontation in a bodega.  "We will eat both your arms and then both of your legs and then we will eat your face right off your head," Venom tells a man. "You will be this armless, legless, faceless thing, won't you? Going down the street like a turd in the wind."

"What the hell are you?" the man asks.

Exposing part of Eddie's face, they reply, "We are Venom."

Set in the Spider-Man universe, the film's tagline teases, "The world has enough superheroes."

Based on characters from Marvel Comics, Venom stars Sope Aluko, Woody Harrelson, Scott Haze, Reid Scott, Jenny Slate, Michelle Williams and Roger Yuan. Ruben Fleischer directed the blockbuster, from a script by Will Beall, Kelly Marcel, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

