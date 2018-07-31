EXCLUSIVE!

Frasier Revival: Kelsey Grammer and Kristen Bell Have One Surprising (And Genius) Idea

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 6:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Frasier Crane could be coming back to TV very soon. A new report from Deadline broke the news that Kelsey Grammer was exploring a revival of the iconic series that ran for 11 seasons on NBC. When E! News spoke with Grammer and his costar Kristen Bell about their new movie Like Father we had to get some scoop on what's going on with the future of his Emmy-winning series.

"We don't know," Grammer said about whether or not the reboot is actually happening. "It's been discussed. I think the article kind of made it sound a little bit more a sure thing than it really is."

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

Frasier ended with Grammer's Dr. Frasier Crane ending his radio talk therapy show and leaving Seattle for Chicago where he planned to reunite with Charlotte (Laura Linney). According to Deadline, the new series could see Frasier surrounded by a new cast of characters.

"There are a couple of ideas," Grammer told us. "They range from pretty much all over the world."

All over the world, including…Frozen's fictional kingdom of Arendelle, according to Bell. Say what?!

"Well, tell them: He's moved to Arendelle. He's currently dating Princess Anna," she said.

"There's some issues in the castle," Grammer said. "That need to be resolved"

"That's right," Bell played along. "Frasier steps in and gives Anna and Elsa some therapy."

Frasier, a spinoff of Cheers, ran for 11 seasons on NBC. The comedy also starred Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and John Mahoney.

Grammer and Bell star Like Father premiering Friday, Aug. 3 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelsey Grammer , Kristen Bell , Frozen , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead and How Other TV Shows Handle Lead Actor Exits

The Brady Bunch, A Very Brady Renovation

The Brady Bunch Cast Reunites for HGTV's New Series A Very Brady Renovation

Game of Thrones, Jon Snow, Kit Harington

This Part of the Game of Thrones Series Finale Made Kit Harington Cry

Melissa Gorga Would Take Lisa Vanderpump's "RHOBH" Spot

"Better Call Saul" Actor Admits to Cutting Off Own Arm

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese

Jersey Shore Stars Send Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Love on His Wedding Day

Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond

Saved by the Bell Is Coming Back...on Instagram?!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.