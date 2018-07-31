Alan Alda Has Parkinson's Disease: "It's Like a Puzzle to Be Solved"

Alan Alda revealed he has Parkinson's disease in an appearance on CBS This Morning Tuesday. The M*A*S*H star revealed he had been diagnosed with the disease three and a half years ago.

"I'm doing great," he told co-hosts Anthony Mason, Norah O'Donnell and Alex Wagner. "And You might be surprised to hear that. I haven't said in public until now that I've been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease." Smiling and upbeat, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor insisted he's "had a full life" since his diagnosis. "I've acted, I've given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook, I started this new podcast. I noticed that I had been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new podcast, and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots. And I thought, 'It's probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view. But that's not where I am."

Alda wanted to get a scan after reading an article in The New York Times. "It indicated if you act out your dreams, there's a good chance that might be a very early symptom, where nothing else shows," he said. "By acting out your dreams, I mean I was having a dream that someone was attacking me and I threw a sack of potatoes at them. But what I was really doing was throwing a pillow at my wife!" The 82-year-old actor didn't show any other signs. "The doctor said, 'Why do you want a scan? You don't have any symptoms.' I said, 'If there's anything I can do, I want to do it before things start to show up. Months later—a little twitch in my thumb."