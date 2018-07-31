Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Naked When Donald Trump Called

Admittedly, Jimmy Kimmel never thought he'd be talking politics with Kim Kardashian.

And yet, that's exactly what he did when he invited the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday. Kimmel began the interview by congratulating her on successfully convincing President Donald Trump to commute Alice Johnson's prison sentence. "I knew that there was only one person in power that can make this change and get this woman out of prison...so, I went for it," Kardashian said of helping Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who was incarcerated for 22 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. When Trump invited her to discuss Johnson's release in Washington, D.C., she was star struck. "The first thing I said in our meeting is, 'Holy s--t! We're in the f--king Oval Office!'" Kardashian said. "That was the first thing I said. I had to take a moment to be like, 'Wait, we're really here.'"

"Especially weird that he's here, right?" Kimmel joked.

Not wanting to sour her relationship with Trump, she smiled and said, "You know what? I'm very grateful and hopeful that more good things are going to come out of our conversations."

It took Trump "about a week" to commute Johnson's sentence, Kardashian recalled. "He called me. I was at a Steven Klein photo shoot—and if anyone knows who he is, it's pretty much a nude shoot. So, I'm naked and my phone rings and I'm all glammed up. I'm like, 'Get me a robe!' I was waiting for the call, not knowing when it was going to come—or even if it was it," the E! star said. "I put a robe on and I was kind of bugging out during the shoot because I'm like, 'Oh, my God, all these amazing things are happening.' I'm still going to be me. I'm doing the shoot and I'm like, 'What do I do? Do I do this nude shoot? Don't I do this nude shoot? And...I did it."