The Bachelorette: Men Tell All Made Jordan the MVP

Well would ya look at that. The men told all!

Or at least some of the men told some, and we will not lie about the fact that we did a lot of yawning tonight. We're just really tired in general, but we just also found ourselves a little bored by some of tonight's "confrontations" between people we had pretty much forgotten about.

That's always the weird thing about the tell alls, though. They feel late, addressing things that happened several months ago in real life and several weeks ago on TV, giving a platform to people we'd long forgotten about. Were any of us hankering for an explanation for Jean Blanc professing and then un-professing his love to Becca? We, at least, were not.

But someone who works on this show must have known about the things we actually personally cared about, because they dedicated 45 minutes (of a two hour show!) to Jordan, followed by Grocery Store Joe, followed by Wills. Thank you, Bachelorette gods. You made this night worth it for us.

It was so nice to see Jordan again, and watch him shut the other, less confident, less positive, less fashionable men down with wisdom like, "I don't have a fear of being me, because if I walked around as a hologram of a man, or as a skeleton of a man, where is that gonna get me?" and "You could literally put me in a cardboard box and I would have the best time."

He's reality TV gold in gold underwear the other guys are clearly just jealous.