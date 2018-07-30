This New Bachelor in Paradise Teaser Is Wild

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 6:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Krystal Nielson, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Summer lovin' is comin' and oh boy does it look fun. 

ABC just showed off a new Bachelor in Paradise teaser and it is very good. It's so good that it's almost enough to make us forget about last year's disastrous season (almost), and we kinda (cautiously) can't wait to see what this is going to turn out to be. 

Obviously, there are a lot of tears, but we're also happy to see that Grocery Store Joe might be falling in love with Kendall, even if Leo's calling him "Grocery Store Bitch." Jordan seems to be on an overnight date, but David's still trying to ruin his life and Jenna may be reigniting their (very annoying) feud, and Krystal's excited about a life with someone we haven't yet seen while Colton and Tia have found themselves in another love triangle. 

Photos

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Cast Revealed

And then there's the more insane side of Paradise. Shushanna is accused of witchcraft like it's 1643, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. is there for some reason, dressed inexplicably like a cowboy. 

It looks like everything we want this show to be, hopefully without the controversy of last season

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Which TV Witch World Is Best To Be a Witch?

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring

Kristen Bell Teases "Sexy" Veronica Mars Revival

Is Megyn Kelly Worth an Extra $10 Million More From NBC?

Vanderpump Rules

The Vanderpump Rules Season 7 Trailer Is an Emotional Roller Coaster

Ellen DeGeneres, Halloween 2018

Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Ripa and More TV Hosts Win Halloween With These Incredible Costumes

Henry Cavill

Superman, Is That You? See Henry Cavill's New Look for The Witcher

This Is Us

This Is Us' Big Change Between Two Fan-Favorite Characters

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.