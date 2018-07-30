Nikki Bella and John Cena Break Up Again Two Months After Reconciling

Nikki Bella and John Cena aren't walking down the aisle after all.

The WWE star and Total Divas personality announced Monday that the on-again, off-again couple have split once again.

"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways," Bella told E! News in a statement. "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

A source further told E! News that Nikki is doing well and moving forward with her life, including working with WWE and on her wine line.

Meanwhile, Cena has not commented publicly.

Their breakup comes only two months after Nikki's rep confirmed to E! News that she and John were "working on their relationship" and just over three months since they initially called off their engagement.