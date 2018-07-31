Married at First Sight's Tristan Considers Divorce After Mia's Shocking Arrest

Tristan Thompson didn't sign up for this surprise.

One week after the new groom discovered his wife Mia Bally was wanted for three counts of alleged stalking and one count of alleged credit card fraud, Married at First Sight viewers are getting a sense into how he's really coping with the news.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Tristan sits down with Pastor Calvin Roberson where he can't help but share his honest concerns.

"It's been tough. Things are going from the wedding excitement to basically bombs being dropped everyday about something new about Mia," Tristan explained. "Secrets kill and I said Mia, please just get it all out there because the trust had been broken. What else had you lied about? What else are you keeping from me?"