Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens Discuss Their #MeToo Encounters

The former Vampire Diaries star delved into her thoughts on social media, the #METOO movement and her love for a thrill.

Dobrev explains that she leans on the side of caution when it comes to her social media posts. She stated, "I don't typically post photos with significant others, which is funny, because when I do post a photo with a guy, the media will pick it up and assume I'm dating him. It makes me laugh because, in reality, if he is on my Instagram, that means I'm not dating him!"

While the actress may find public romances scary, she does not shy away from a dose of adrenaline. "I am attracted to doing scary things. I might have a slight addiction to firsts. When you've never done something before, you don't know what to expect," she explained. "It's the fear of the unknown. It keeps you on your toes." Any one of her Instagram followers can attest to this as we've all seen her being a daredevil through posts of her hanging from a roof in Costa Rica or gracefully landing jumps on her snowboard on the slopes.

The actress gets more serious in the interview when asked about the #METOO movement. She admits, "Like any woman in every industry, yes. Comments have been made. People have said things that are inappropriate. I've been able to handle myself and speak up for the most part. But I have seen a lot."