Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

UPDATE: Starz has finally announced a premiere date for season 4: Sunday, November 4 at 8 p.m. on Starz!
So...how much do we need to pay someone to get us a set of stones that will take us to November?
Starz just released the first teaser for season four of Outlander, which finds Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) settling down in America and meeting up with Jamie's Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) at her plantation in Georgia.
The teaser obviously doesn't give too much away, but it's clear that Heughan was correct when he told us there's "a lot of danger" ahead for the couple. There's also an old skeleton in the mix, but it's a skeleton that somehow had access to silver tooth fillings, meaning it may not be so old after all...
Season four of Outlander is based on "Drums in Autumn," the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series. While we don't see them in the teaser, this season will also find Claire's daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her "friend" Roger (Richard Rankin) making some life-changing discoveries back in the 20th century while her parents are making discoveries/running for their lives two hundred years before.
The teaser was just shown at a special fan screening of The Spy Who Dumped Me, which stars Sam Heughan alongside Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, and Justin Theroux.
E! News was on set during season four filming, so keep your eye out for that in the coming months!
Outlander returns to Starz on Sunday, November 4.
This article was originally published on Monday, July 30.