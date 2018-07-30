Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 4:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

So...how much do we need to pay someone to get us a set of stones that will take us to November? 

Starz just released the first teaser for season four of Outlander, which finds Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) settling down in America and meeting up with Jamie's Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) at her plantation in Georgia.  

The teaser obviously doesn't give too much away, but it's clear that Heughan was correct when he told us there's "a lot of danger" ahead for the couple. There's also an old skeleton in the mix, but it's a skeleton that somehow had access to silver tooth fillings, meaning it may not be so old after all...

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Season four of Outlander is based on "Drums in Autumn," the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series. While we don't see them in the teaser, this season will also find Claire's daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her "friend" Roger (Richard Rankin) making some life-changing discoveries back in the 20th century while her parents are making discoveries/running for their lives two hundred years before. 

The teaser was just shown at a special fan screening of The Spy Who Dumped Me, which stars Sam Heughan alongside Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, and Justin Theroux

E! News was on set during season four filming, so keep your eye out for that in the coming months! 

Outlander returns to Starz in November. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Outlander , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Joe Amabile, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

This New Bachelor in Paradise Teaser Is Wild

Lindsay Lohan's Reality Show Is Officially Happening

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2, Emmys and Getting Sent Photos of Her Face on a Billboard

Adam Rippon & Val Chmerkovskiy to Judge "DWTS: Juniors"

Rachel Brosnahan Reacts to "Marvelous" 14 Emmy Nominations

Rachel Brosnahan Dishes on "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 2

Carole Radziwill, Bethany Frankel, Real Housewives of New York

A Timeline of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Complicated Friend Break-Up on RHONY: What the Hell Happened?!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.