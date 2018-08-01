Celebrate Jason Momoa's Birthday With a Look Back at Some of His Hottest Photos

August is officially here and in addition to marking the last month of summer (sad, we know) it is also Jason Momoa's birthday, which is definitely a good thing.

The Hawaiian actor has been giving us plenty of eye candy over the years through his roles on Baywatch, Game of Thrones and playing Aquaman in Justice League and now in Aquaman the movie.

Even though we have to wait a little while to see the 39-year-old star back on the big screen shirtless—of course Aquaman will remain shirtless, duh—we can celebrate the birthday boy today by looking back at some of his hottest photos.

Really, what could be better?

You might not have asked for this, but we're pretty sure it's what you wanted, so you're welcome.

Come on, that smile, those abs and Momoa's muscular arms are a welcomed distraction if you ask us.

So, raise a glass to Jason on his birthday and enjoy some eye candy featuring the Leo below!