The Ups and Downs of Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Roller Coaster Romance

In fact, with every new year of sobriety, Lovato made it clear she was alive because of his presence in her world. "I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here," she wrote on social media in March 2015. "But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He's loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober... After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery... he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him."

The following year, the Grammy nominee quelled Ellen DeGeneres' curiosity when she was asked about the lack of ring on that finger despite rumors to the contrary. "We've been together this long..obviously I'm not going anywhere," Lovato joked back, giving everyone watching the impression that, while Valderrama had yet to pop the question, they were going strong.

Therefore, it was all the more shocking when they jointly announced their split four months later after nearly six years of dating.

"It had nothing to do with falling out of love. We decided together that we're just probably better as friends," Lovato said of their breakup in her documentary. "I think my heart's always with Wilmer. I think it was with Wilmer. I think that it is with Wilmer and I think that it wil be because you don't share six years with somebody and not give them a piece of your heart and vice versa. I'm pretty sure that I'm not gonna meet anybody that compares to him."

The star also seemed to attribute their split to personal issues she had to face solo. "The sparks never faded, but there are issues that I haven't conquered yet that I know I won't conquer if I'm relying on somebody else to take care of the loneliness."