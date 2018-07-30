Kesha Says Rainbow Record "Saved" Her Life in New Documentary Trailer

Kesha believes her latest record helped save her life.

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of her Grammy-nominated third album, Rainbow, the 31-year-old singer is releasing a documentary, Rainbow—The Film, with Apple Music. The documentary gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the making and release of the album, and shows how the process helped to heal the singer, who was been through many ups and downs over the years, including an ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke.

"Sometimes things feel like, like they're too much to handle," Kesha says in a just-released trailer for the upcoming documentary. "You may be able to pull it together and put on a front in front of others, but inside, you're trapped, suffocating slowly."