See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Joint Monogram

Can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be more perfect for each other?

The Prince and Duchess' official joint monogram has finally been revealed after some fans noticed the emblem on a thank you card that was sent to host Georgie Gardner on The Today Show in Australia.

The hostess had sent the couple a "neoprene picnic rug" when she covered the joyous wedding festivities in May and has since received a letter from the royal pair thanking her for her kindness.

Set atop the letter from Kensington Palace was Harry and Meghan's first initials, which were delicately combined and embellished with a coronet.