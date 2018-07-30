Rachel Brosnahan on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2, Emmys and Getting Sent Photos of Her Face on a Billboard

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 12:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Rachel Brosnahan is being haunted by her face. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star sat down with E! News at the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour to talk all things Mrs. Maisel, her acclaimed Amazon comedy that is now up for 14 Emmys, and the topic of support and reaction to the show naturally came up. Mrs. Maisel got a big push for its premiere and again for the Emmys, so Brosnhana's face was everywhere, from subway platforms to billboards in Times Square.

"One of my best friends works right next to my face in Times Square, so every day she's taking pictures of my face and sending them to me," Brosnahan said with a laugh. "It's been very weird and very exciting."

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Subway ads and billboards are just one part this new journey for Brosnahan, a journey that netted her a Golden Globe and her second Emmy nomination, a journey she said she needed to be on the moment she read the script.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world to be part of something you love so much and to know that other people love it as much as you do," Brosnahan said about the show. "There's nothing better than that."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season one followed Brosnahan's title character, Midge Maisel, as she found her footing in the world after she discovered her husband's infidelity. Midge, already exposed to the burgeoning world of stand-up comedy in 1950s New York City, eventually took the stage herself and started to find success. Season two will look at what that success does.

"She's got a new level of confidence, about stand-up specifically, heading into season two. She's felling good, she's on a roll, I think she feels like she's arrived at her voice and she's excited to grow it from there," Brosnahan told us.

Read

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the Surprising Rachel Brosnahan

But this new path means everyone in Midge's life—her manager Susie played by Alex Borstein, her estranged husband Joel played by Michael Zegen, and her parents, Marin Hinkle's Rose and Tony Shalhoub's Abe—are also in for some changes.

"So much happens in season two and so much changes in season two," she teased. "All the worlds collide and bounce off of each other. Characters interact who have never interacted before, so almost anything we say is a massive spoiler."

At the TCA panel for Mrs. Maisel, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino did let this teaser slip: "Season two is big."

"It's big and we feel like we've got—for the first time in our career we have the support from the press, we have the actors, we have all of the pieces to go big or go home," Sherman-Palladino said. "We don't go home. We never go home. We have not been home in two years."

Click play on the videos above to hear more from Brosnahan about Midge being a modern role model and how the cast celebrated their Emmy nominations.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return on Amazon.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories , Emmys , 2018 Emmys , Rachel Brosnahan , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Latest News
Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring

Kristen Bell Teases "Sexy" Veronica Mars Revival

Is Megyn Kelly Worth an Extra $10 Million More From NBC?

Vanderpump Rules

The Vanderpump Rules Season 7 Trailer Is an Emotional Roller Coaster

Ellen DeGeneres, Halloween 2018

Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Ripa and More TV Hosts Win Halloween With These Incredible Costumes

Henry Cavill

Superman, Is That You? See Henry Cavill's New Look for The Witcher

This Is Us

This Is Us' Big Change Between Two Fan-Favorite Characters

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Why We Need a Buffy Sequel Series Now More Than Ever

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.