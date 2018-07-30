Rachel Brosnahan on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2, Emmys and Getting Sent Photos of Her Face on a Billboard

Rachel Brosnahan is being haunted by her face. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star sat down with E! News at the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour to talk all things Mrs. Maisel, her acclaimed Amazon comedy that is now up for 14 Emmys, and the topic of support and reaction to the show naturally came up. Mrs. Maisel got a big push for its premiere and again for the Emmys, so Brosnhana's face was everywhere, from subway platforms to billboards in Times Square.

"One of my best friends works right next to my face in Times Square, so every day she's taking pictures of my face and sending them to me," Brosnahan said with a laugh. "It's been very weird and very exciting."