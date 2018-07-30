Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Spark Romance Rumors After PDA-Filled Date Night

New couple alert?!

That's the question fans may be asking themselves after Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted getting cozy in London this weekend.

In pictures obtained exclusively by E! News, the Hollywood stars appeared to enjoy a date night at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill where they watched Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again around 9 p.m. local time.

After the film ended, an eyewitness said they went across the street to SoHo House where they enjoyed drinks and stayed until 1 a.m.

When the pair decided to walk home, we're told that's when the PDA picked up.