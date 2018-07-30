Inside Taylor Swift's Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Did you know that Taylor Swift is BFFs with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?

That's right! The Grammy winner has actually been close pals with the couple for a few years now, and the duo's eldest daughter, James Reynolds, can even be heard on Swift's song "Gorgeous." Over the weekend, the Simple Favor actress and Deadpool actor were spotted attending Swift's concert in Boston alongside Gigi Hadid. Fans at the show even captured the moment the proud parents cheered after hearing their daughter's voice played in the show.

Let's take a closer look at Swift's friendship with the couple over the years with the BFF timeline below!